Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,033 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VOT stock opened at $272.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.09 and a 200-day moving average of $257.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $277.35. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.