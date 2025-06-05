Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $275.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

