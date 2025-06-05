Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group cut its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.50. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

