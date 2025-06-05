Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 213.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

