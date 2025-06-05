Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

BIV stock opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

