Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,453 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

