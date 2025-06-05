Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Decreased by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $199.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

