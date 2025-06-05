Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Shares Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.18. Approximately 699,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,427,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. This trade represents a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,893,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,492,000 after purchasing an additional 101,834 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valvoline by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 10,818,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,114 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,769,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,021,000 after acquiring an additional 548,071 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 3,734,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,997,000 after purchasing an additional 129,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

