Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Update

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Value Line Trading Up 1.4%

VALU stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $365.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.08. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 62.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Value Line

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Value Line during the first quarter worth $356,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Value Line during the first quarter worth $127,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Value Line by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Value Line by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

