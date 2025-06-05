Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.16. Uxin shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 1,511 shares trading hands.

Uxin Stock Down 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $735.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 248.43%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Uxin

Uxin Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin Limited ( NASDAQ:UXIN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.