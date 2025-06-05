Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXINGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.16. Uxin shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 1,511 shares trading hands.

Uxin Stock Down 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $735.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXINGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 248.43%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Uxin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXINFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

