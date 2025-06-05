United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $38,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.00.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total transaction of $855,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,030. This represents a 63.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $16,923,950. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $323.97 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.10.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

