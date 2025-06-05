United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Raised by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.49. The company has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. HSBC downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

