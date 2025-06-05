United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.21 and last traded at $29.42. Approximately 205,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 697,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CL King raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.08.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,637,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

