Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.07. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYRA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

