Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $145.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $216,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,714,470.50. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,065 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,858,000. GK Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $119.87 on Friday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

