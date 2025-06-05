Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) & Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Critical Comparison

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million 0.42 -$55.20 million ($2.73) -0.13 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.19 million ($3.36) -0.33

Volatility and Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Turnstone Biologics. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turnstone Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Turnstone Biologics has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Turnstone Biologics and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turnstone Biologics 1 1 0 0 1.50 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Turnstone Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $0.45, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,578.57%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Turnstone Biologics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turnstone Biologics N/A -105.99% -87.27% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -528.56%

Summary

Turnstone Biologics beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis; and for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, as well as for other neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

