Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

TPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price objective on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

TPB opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $81.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $110,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,455.16. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 3,500 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,453.25. This trade represents a 25.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

