TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.40. 276,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 773,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,733.92. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $595,216.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,748.33. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,577 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 532.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,957,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,017 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 391.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $19,040,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after buying an additional 515,015 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

