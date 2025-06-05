Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Block (NYSE:XYZ)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Block from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of Block stock opened at $63.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. Block has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In related news, insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,951 shares in the company, valued at $19,133,992.56. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $27,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,305.52. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,926 shares of company stock worth $3,547,136. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

