Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $79.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Williams Trading set a $75.00 price objective on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $76.70 on Monday. Global Payments has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 75,379.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,517,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,131 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,695,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $94,107,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.