TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 708 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after buying an additional 5,925,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,063,000 after buying an additional 4,222,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,076,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

