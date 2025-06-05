Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 367,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.3 days.

Trisura Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TRRSF stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

