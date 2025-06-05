Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 367,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.3 days.
Trisura Group Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of TRRSF stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $33.85.
Trisura Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trisura Group
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.