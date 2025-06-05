Trinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

TLH opened at $99.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $101.23. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

