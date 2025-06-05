Trinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $16,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIZE opened at $150.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $331.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.85. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $126.83 and a 1 year high of $159.48.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

