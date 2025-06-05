Trinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
