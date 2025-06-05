Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Short Interest Down 15.1% in May

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,833 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,164.95. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPH opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

