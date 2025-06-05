Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK) Short Interest Up 24.3% in May

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 97,200 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned 0.08% of Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TARK opened at $39.09 on Thursday. Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $61.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Company Profile

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Innovation ETF index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

