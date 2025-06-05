Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Update

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,400 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 692,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,544.0 days.

Toyota Tsusho Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TYHOF opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. Toyota Tsusho has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

About Toyota Tsusho

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

