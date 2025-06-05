Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Update

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,400 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 692,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,544.0 days.
Toyota Tsusho Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TYHOF opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. Toyota Tsusho has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $58.10.
About Toyota Tsusho
