Toast (NYSE:TOST) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Toast Trading Up 0.5%

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $41.82 on Monday. Toast has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4,177.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,382,415.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,574,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,322,082.92. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,458.40. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 716,991 shares of company stock worth $28,022,750. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

