TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Director Nick Khan Sells 9,519 Shares of Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $1,508,380.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,967 shares in the company, valued at $33,429,830.82. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TKO Group Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:TKO opened at $165.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.76 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of -395.17 and a beta of 0.73.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 77.16%.

TKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in TKO Group by 425.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

