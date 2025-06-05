Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,376.32. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $235,270.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,403.70. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,948. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $149.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.