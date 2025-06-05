Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ETN stock opened at $327.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,444 shares in the company, valued at $149,490,880.92. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.