Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $552.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $300.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This trade represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.