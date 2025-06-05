Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 1,027 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $44,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.22.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $433.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.69 and a 1-year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

