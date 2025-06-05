Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.1% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,111.60. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.14.

Read Our Latest Report on ACN

Accenture Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $316.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture plc has a one year low of $275.01 and a one year high of $398.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.