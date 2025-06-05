Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,859.84. This trade represents a 12.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

