Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,300 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.97.

NYSE:C opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

