Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $305,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $295,982,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,454,000 after buying an additional 805,637 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,032,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $153,946,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.50.

LPL Financial Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $376.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $390.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.