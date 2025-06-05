THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.300-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.2 billion.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.05%.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THO

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in THOR Industries by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,177,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.