THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74, RTT News reports. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. THOR Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.300-4.000 EPS.

THOR Industries Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 433.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered THOR Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

