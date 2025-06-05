Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 418,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 68,927 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.30.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,736.32. This trade represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $403.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $390.50 and a one year high of $627.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.11 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

