The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $128.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

