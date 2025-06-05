The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $174.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,171,680. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,698 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

