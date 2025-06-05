The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Naples Global Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2%

Home Depot stock opened at $372.50 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.93 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.54 and its 200-day moving average is $385.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $370.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

