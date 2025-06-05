The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director Buys $22,750.00 in Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $22,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,593. This trade represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eastern Stock Performance

NASDAQ EML opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The Eastern Company has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $140.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.33 million. Eastern had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 2.26%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Eastern by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eastern by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastern by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 84,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Stories

