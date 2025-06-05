The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.18), RTT News reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.2%

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$158.09 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of C$123.86 and a 12 month high of C$177.98. The firm has a market cap of C$9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$148.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$157.03.

Insider Activity

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Edward Ryan sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.03, for a total transaction of C$2,472,433.87. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group provides a software solution that allows users in the shipping industry to communicate with one another. The core product is the Global Logistics Network, which is best understood as transaction driven. Descartes charges clients to send/receive messages, data, and documents on the GLN (the transactions).

