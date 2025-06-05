The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Insider Damian Gumpel Acquires 7,822 Shares of Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) insider Damian Gumpel bought 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,828.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,424.95. The trade was a 6.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Damian Gumpel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Damian Gumpel bought 13,400 shares of Chemours stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,548.00.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 779.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 154,709 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

