The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of ALL opened at $206.96 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $213.18. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.04.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.