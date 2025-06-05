Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Texas Mineral Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRC opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Texas Mineral Resources has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.
Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile
