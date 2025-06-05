Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Texas Mineral Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRC opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Texas Mineral Resources has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Round Top rare earths project covering an area of 950 acres and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp.

