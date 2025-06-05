Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 103.0% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 130.2% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 3.5%

Tesla stock opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.97.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,721 shares of company stock worth $286,248,728 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

